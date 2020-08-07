Gianforte plan recognizes Montana needs a comeback

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greg Gianforte recently spent four days traveling the state to talk about his Montana Comeback Plan. This is his positive vision for how we are going to get the economy moving again after he becomes governor. When asked to comment, Mike Cooney responded to the plan by saying that Montana doesn’t need a comeback; implying that the status quo is acceptable.

I’m sure it is difficult for Mike Cooney to see that Montana needs a comeback. For 44 years Cooney has been a bureaucrat. He has never had to experience the pinch of a tough economy. Bureaucrats know how to make it through the lean times, and it’s always at the expense of the taxpayer.

Right now, many Montanans with real jobs are in desperate need of a comeback. For the more than 100,000 people who have had to turn to unemployment during the coronavirus, Mike Cooney is too out of touch to grasp their struggles. Cooney believes that being 44th out of 50 for wages is something to be proud of.

Greg Gianforte has listened to the real Montanans struggling right now, and he’s ready to lead our comeback. Join me and vote for him in November.

Sue-Ann Jacobson,

Belgrade

