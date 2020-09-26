 Skip to main content
Gianforte refused to take a stand

I became old enough to vote in 1964. That was the year that I learned about spineless Republicans. The two I really remember were Nelson Rockefeller and George W. Romney. They both failed to support the Republican candidate Barry Goldwater for president. Over the years I have noted that spineless Republicans tend to be wealthy individuals who are running for their own egotistical reasons than any true belief in core republican principles. They also can afford to purchase any endorsements from others that they feel will help them. They will not take a principled Republican stance on controversial issues that they think will hurt them politically. Also if they are in the legislature they will not vote as true Republican conservatives.

Greg Gianforte refused to take a stand against how our Democratic governor was locking down the state during the pandemic and one of his primary opponents was always pointing out how he was not voting like a true Republican in the congress. Does president Trump really need another high ranking spineless Republican to deal with! Put me down as voting libertarian for governor this year!

Dr. W. David Herbert, 

Senior attorney the state bar of Montana

Billings 

 

