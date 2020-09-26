Gianforte refused to take a stand

I became old enough to vote in 1964. That was the year that I learned about spineless Republicans. The two I really remember were Nelson Rockefeller and George W. Romney. They both failed to support the Republican candidate Barry Goldwater for president. Over the years I have noted that spineless Republicans tend to be wealthy individuals who are running for their own egotistical reasons than any true belief in core republican principles. They also can afford to purchase any endorsements from others that they feel will help them. They will not take a principled Republican stance on controversial issues that they think will hurt them politically. Also if they are in the legislature they will not vote as true Republican conservatives.