Gianforte should be next governor

Now that the primary is over, it’s even more clear that Greg Gianforte should be the choice of every Montanan for Governor. His opponent, Mike Cooney, is the ultimate career politician. He’s held office for over 40 years. And yet after 40 years of “leadership” he thinks he has the solutions to the problems facing everyday Montanans.

It’s clear that Cooney has had more than enough time to take on these challenges, and he has failed. Greg Gianforte isn’t a lifetime politician. He built an incredibly successful business, RightNow Technologies, from the ground up. He brings fresh ideas to the table at a time when they are in short supply.

Cooney has had over 40 years in public service and has achieved very little for the people of Montana. We are facing serious challenges ahead of us, and we need our next leader to have a track record of proven results. Greg Gianforte has the experience, that our next Governor must have to get the economy moving again. He is a born problem solver, and exercises ingenuity in everything he does. Mike Cooney on the other hand has had over 40 years and hasn’t solved a thing.

Deanna Anderson,

Helena

