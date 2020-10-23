 Skip to main content
Gianforte should stay in the private sector

The State of Montana has a clear U. S. Constitutional purpose. Based on his campaign, I seriously doubt if republican Gianforte actually knows what it is. The most significant Constitutional purpose of state government in this country is – TO PROTECT THE HEALTH, WELFARE AND SAFETY of the people of the state. It is NOT to turn a profit or, frankly, to create jobs – those are appropriately left to the private sector. Frankly to tout that the state’s mandate is to create private sector jobs in nothing but pure socialism. In the race for governor, we can elect a man who has pursued profit all of his life or choose a man who has dedicated his life to efficiently protecting the health, welfare and safety of every Montanan. The choice in these times is clear. We don’t need a profit turning specialist as governor. Gianforte should stay in the private sector if he wants to create jobs. We need someone who has very deep experience in protecting our health, welfare and safety: Mike Cooney.

John Shontz,

Helena

