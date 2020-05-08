Gianforte showing his priorities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just heard mention of Montana’s own Greg Gianforte on a national newscast for literally the first time since he body-slammed that journalist, seemingly so many years ago now.

Our Republican representative has evidently co-signed a bill to track down all those stimulus relief checks that mistakenly were issued to dead Americans. I am assuming these will be dead Americans who have not been killed by the COVID-19 virus, but, what the hey, even they probably shouldn’t be getting that relief either.

Good to see that Gianforte has his priorities straight though and we should keep that in mind in June and, potentially, this November as well.

Oh, and by the way, maybe you could investigate why I still haven’t received my check. I am still alive — but I would be willing to do most anything to expedite that payment.

James Wood,

Missoula

