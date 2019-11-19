This letter is in response to Rep. Dan Bartel’s letter published (online-only) Nov. 5 in the Missoulian.
Let's investigate Dan Bartel and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte’s relationship: In the 2018 election season, Gianforte donated the maximum financial contribution to Bartel's campaign. Gianforte recently received another endorsement (online-only) from another state legislator, Sen. Cary Smith from Billings, who also received a maximum allowed contribution to his senatorial campaign.
Representative Bartel claims, “Greg Gianforte is the only candidate who can win this election and bring about the changes we need in Helena.” This is a strong claim considering other Republican candidates like Al Olszewski are better liked and have more legislative experience in the state of Montana than Gianforte. I would also reference an Oct. 30 nationally published article from US News regarding governors’ races stating, “a Gianforte victory in the primary may afford Democrats their best shot at keeping the governor’s mansion.”
I find it interesting that Montana legislators who have received campaign contributions from Gianforte are now publicly throwing their support behind his candidacy for the Governor’s Office. Do they genuinely believe Gianforte is the best candidate or is it possibly a quid pro quo?
Carol Nelson,
Bigfork