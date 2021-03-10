Gianforte to expand mandate elimination?

Tens of thousands of Montanans are newly basking in joy and freedom with the extremely wise decision of our amazing governor to eliminate the oppressive mask mandate.

The logic is simple. Tell the people that an action is appropriate and useful, that it will benefit the health and/or safety of the community. Then let the people use their own good judgment as to whether to follow the recommendation. Montanans are responsible; they want to take care of their fellow citizens. But mandates only make them feel more resistant; they don’t like “being told what to do.”

And now some breaking news! Governor Greg has decided to expand his position on eliminating oppressive and even self-defeating mandates. Those mandates on stopping for red lights and stop signs; the mandate to drive at or under the speed limit — gone!

Will that result in higher numbers of injury and death? Probably. But we need to have some perspective and keep in mind what is most important for happy and productive communities: freedom!

Eugene Schmitz,

Missoula

