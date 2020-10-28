Gianforte trying to buy governorship

Greg Gianforte's contemptible infusion of $7.5 million of his own dollars into his campaign for governor is an obscene gesture to Montanans who value fair elections and believe in the democratic process. What a sorry commentary on our broken election system that a candidate would make such a brazen effort to buy a governorship.
Doesn't that merit a chastening defeat? Please help make that happen: Vote for Democrats up and down the ballot!
Annette Walker,
Missoula
