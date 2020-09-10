Gianforte turns blind eye to public lands again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I recently read an article where Greg Gianforte diminished the importance of public lands as an issue on voters' minds this election cycle. It’s either a case of selective hearing, as 90% of Montanans report visiting public lands every year and 80% consider themselves conservationists, or it’s because he personally doesn’t view them as a priority. Here are the facts.

• In 2009 Gianforte sued the state of Montana to lock the public out of stream access adjacent to his property.

• He has sponsored legislation to remove protections for nearly 700,000 acres of wilderness study areas, ostensibly to open that public land up for development.

• He has raised no concerns about William Perry Pendley’s takeover of the Bureau of Land Management without going through the constitutional process of a Senate confirmation. Pendley built his career off litigation to sell federal public lands on behalf of private commercial interests.

• He says he supports collaborative management, but hasn’t lifted a finger on Montana’s own homegrown public land management bill, the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.