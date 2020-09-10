Gianforte turns blind eye to public lands again

I recently read an article where Greg Gianforte diminished the importance of public lands as an issue on voters' minds this election cycle. It’s either a case of selective hearing, as 90% of Montanans report visiting public lands every year and 80% consider themselves conservationists, or it’s because he personally doesn’t view them as a priority. Here are the facts.
• In 2009 Gianforte sued the state of Montana to lock the public out of stream access adjacent to his property.
• He has sponsored legislation to remove protections for nearly 700,000 acres of wilderness study areas, ostensibly to open that public land up for development.
• He has raised no concerns about William Perry Pendley’s takeover of the Bureau of Land Management without going through the constitutional process of a Senate confirmation. Pendley built his career off litigation to sell federal public lands on behalf of private commercial interests.
• He says he supports collaborative management, but hasn’t lifted a finger on Montana’s own homegrown public land management bill, the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.
Public lands fuel our state’s economy, supporting more than 700,000 jobs and over $7.2 billion in consumer spending. Now is not the time to diminish their role in Montana’s future.
Nicola Laverack,
Stevensville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!