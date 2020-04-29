Gianforte using resources to help

Gianforte using resources to help

Tim Fox and the Montana Democrat Party are accusing Congressman Gianforte of profiting off of the COVID-19 pandemic because he has investments in some companies that produce virus-related products.

Do Fox and the Democrats not understand that companies need capital (investors) to run a company? They must be very upset at distilleries in Montana that switched to making hand sanitizer or companies that are now producing protective masks. Will those companies be accused of profiting off of the virus? With that line of thinking, a grocery store is evil for profiting off of people's hunger. It just doesn’t make sense.

I am thankful for individuals like Gianforte who see a need and use their resources to provide for the public. What are Fox and the Montana Democrats doing to help people through this pandemic? Giving criticism and sitting on their money?

Sen. Keith Regier

Senate District 3,

Kalispell

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fewer Confederate battle flags
Letters

Fewer Confederate battle flags

Recently I spent a few days at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena and was dismayed to see a truck in the parking lot flying a large confederate flag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News