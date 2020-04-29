Gianforte using resources to help

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tim Fox and the Montana Democrat Party are accusing Congressman Gianforte of profiting off of the COVID-19 pandemic because he has investments in some companies that produce virus-related products.

Do Fox and the Democrats not understand that companies need capital (investors) to run a company? They must be very upset at distilleries in Montana that switched to making hand sanitizer or companies that are now producing protective masks. Will those companies be accused of profiting off of the virus? With that line of thinking, a grocery store is evil for profiting off of people's hunger. It just doesn’t make sense.

I am thankful for individuals like Gianforte who see a need and use their resources to provide for the public. What are Fox and the Montana Democrats doing to help people through this pandemic? Giving criticism and sitting on their money?

Sen. Keith Regier

Senate District 3,

Kalispell