Gianforte was only adult in debate

After watching the debate for Montana’s next governor, I was left shaking my head. I was disappointed in the gutter politics and smears that came from Tim Fox. On the other hand, there was one candidate in the debate who was prepared, remained composed and actually answered questions. That was Greg Gianforte.

Fox was also prepared, but only for a childish and spiteful battle of words. He spent more time hurling false accusations and disinformation than he did discussing what he would do for Montanans. I’m disappointed with his behavior that only hurts the Republican Party.

When I cast my vote for Montana’s next governor, I will not be voting for a candidate who sinks to such tactics and wastes more time on attacks than he does on solutions for Montana’s future. It’s clear that Tim Fox has been in Helena too long and has taken an entire chapter from the Democrats’ playbook of petty and nasty politics.

Greg Gianforte showed that he is the candidate with a plan to help Montana succeed, and seemed to be the only adult in the debate.

Donald Gimbel,

Livingston

