Gianforte will bring a fresh perspective

Gianforte will bring a fresh perspective

We don’t have to look very hard to know how the Cooney administration would work. For the past 16 years, Democrats have controlled the Governor’s office, and what do we have to show for it?

As a small business owner, and a member of the Montana Legislature, I can tell you it’s been veto after veto, and an increase in job killing regulations. Montanans deserve better.

Greg Gianforte will bring a fresh perspective to the Governor’s office, unlike Cooney who has been a Helena bureaucrat for over 40 years. Cooney would continue the policies that Bullock has put in place and protect his buddies’ jobs.

Everyone who has dealt with our state government knows that processes have become less efficient, less focused on customer service. Greg is committed to turning this around. He wants to streamline government processes, so taxpayers can save time and money.

Democrats have controlled the Governor’s office for 16 years, and yet they have not made any progress in tackling many of the greatest challenges facing everyday Montanans. If they haven’t been able to figure it out after 16 years, it’s time to give someone else a chance. Please vote for Greg Gianforte this November!

Rep. Peggy Webb,

House District 43, Billings

