Gianforte will bring accountability to state agencies

For 16 years Helena Democrats have controlled our state, with many state agencies having little if any accountability. Recent examples of overreach by Fish, Wildlife and Parks has made it increasingly clear that these bureaucrats don’t work for us, and hardly have our best interest at heart.

Governor appointees on the Wildlife Commission have proposed an end to shoulder seasons, driving a wedge between landowners, sportsmen and FWP. Not only is this a vital tool for the management of our wildlife population, but it also has been supported by Republicans and Democrats alike.

Even more recently the FWP has changed their position on free-roaming bison. Despite the fact that this policy is pretty much universally rejected among Montanans, FWP has elected to support out of state interests like the American Prairie Reserve, that has proven itself to be hostile towards Montana values and agriculture.

This year, we have a tremendous opportunity to take back the governor’s office, and by extension, rein in these departments that have run with little oversight the past 16 years. For that reason, we need to have a governor who will not only defend Montana values and our way of life but will also get our state government back to working for Montanans. Greg Gianforte is the man for the job.