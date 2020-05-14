Gianforte will bring conservative leadership to Helena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montanans across the state are ready for a change. Greg Gianforte will help us start using our natural resources to jump-start the Montana economy by teaming up with legislators like myself to move our economy forward. Gianforte will work in helping the struggling agricultural community prosper.

Conservative leadership is long overdue in Montana. Our economy has been less than vibrant, violent crime is increasing at alarming rates, and there is a drug epidemic destroying so many of our great communities. Gianforte has consistently proven himself to be a strong conservative, and it’s time to bring that back to Helena.

Gianforte knows what it takes for government to create a pro-business environment. Rolling back burdensome regulations, and allowing Montanans to keep more of their hard-earned money will launch our economy to new heights.

Montana needs conservative leadership in the Governor’s Office. Someone who will work with our president and has a business background to help our economy grow. Republicans must come together to support Gianforte. He is the best candidate not just on policy, but on his ability to win.

With a unified party behind him, and the rest of the ticket, Montana will have a red wave in 2020.

Rep. Dan Bartel,