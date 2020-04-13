Gianforte will follow example of flailing president

Unable to act without direction from the president, Governors Kemp (Georgia) and DeSantis (Florida) welcomed COVID-19 into their states and sent it home, like gift bags, to their out of state visitors. And they continue to follow the example of our flailing president with stay-at-home orders riddled with exclusions that undermine containment.
When a mutated coronavirus returns this fall, Montana can expect a similar response if we elect Greg Gianforte, a loyal Trump bootlicker himself, as governor and protector of our Treasure State.
Paul Jannuzzi,
Florence
