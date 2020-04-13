Gianforte will follow example of flailing president

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Unable to act without direction from the president, Governors Kemp (Georgia) and DeSantis (Florida) welcomed COVID-19 into their states and sent it home, like gift bags, to their out of state visitors. And they continue to follow the example of our flailing president with stay-at-home orders riddled with exclusions that undermine containment.