Gianforte will get the economy moving again

With less than a week to go, all anyone can think about is the election, and who our leaders will be at the various levels of government. While many people would try to distract you on superficial issues, when you examine the candidates’ policies its clear there’s no contest.

In the governor’s race, Greg Gianforte is running on his background as a successful businessman.

Cooney on the other hand has spent a lifetime living off of taxpayer dollars, and seeking out power, while at the same time enacting policies that have put Montana on a trajectory to have the lowest wages in the country.

Even before the pandemic hit, Montana was in desperate need of an economic revival. We currently rank 44th in the nation in wages, and 150,000 people are now looking for work, to say nothing of the thousands of businesses that have closed forever because of the economic pandemic that has been inflicted on us by the Cooney-Bullock administration.

Jobs and the economy are always the most important issue for voters. If you haven’t voted yet, consider this, Greg Gianforte has spent a lifetime creating high paying jobs, and knows how to get our economy moving again.

Frank Fleming,

Billings

