Montanans are ready for a change. For the last 16 years, leaders in Helena have destroyed our economy by passing job-killing regulations and anti-business legislation, and the hardworking, everyday people of Montana are the ones paying the price. Poor economic growth has meant no job creation, wages that have fallen behind the national average, and many of our children have left the state to find better economic opportunity.
U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte wants to help make our economy competitive again, by making our government more efficient. Every year tax revenue increases, expenses increase, but services don’t improve. That’s because the increased spending is directly related to increased bureaucracy, not increased efficiency. Gianforte would cut those inefficiencies and save Montana taxpayers millions of dollars.
We’ve seen what tax cuts have done to our national economy. Increased expendable income not only helps the economy because more goods are bought and sold, but because they mean more production, which means more jobs. These are all things we desperately need in Montana. Greg Gianforte is the only candidate who can win this election and bring about the changes we need in Helena.
Dan Bartel,
Lewistown