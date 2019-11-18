I found it very ironic that Sen. Jason Ellsworth (letter, Nov. 10) is adamant that only U.S. Rep. Greg “Body Slamming” Gianforte can bring jobs to Montana by reducing taxes while the Missoulian Business section headline that same day details how Missoula County has the highest job growth in the state! And Missoula certainly doesn’t have the lowest taxes in the state.
Could it be that employers and employees alike are looking for a location that has abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation, a welcoming place for people of all colors, ethnicities and sexual orientations, a progressive place that supports schools and libraries? Quality of life is a very important aspect of determining where to locate a business.
Missoula has a vibrant music and arts community, interesting lectures free to the public hosted by the University of Montana, a plethora of nonprofits to volunteer with and plenty of craft beer to lubricate discussions.
You have free articles remaining.
But if Gianforte is elected governor, Montana will become much less welcoming, as Gianforte basically is against everything that makes Missoula the treasure it is.
Roger Holtom,
Missoula