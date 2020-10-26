 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte will make significant appointments to boards and agencies

Gianforte will make significant appointments to boards and agencies

{{featured_button_text}}

The Gianforte/Juras ticket for governor and lieutenant is a significant one. Not only will we get a smart business man and gifted professor of law, but will ‘hire’ a duo who will make significant appointments to our boards and agencies.

Director choices in state agencies are the front line workers to make sure Montanans have a voice and active listener to what works in small business across the state. If any of you have been put off by ‘kick the can’ when calling Helena you know exactly what I mean.

Some of the biggest frustrations I have dealt with in my tenure are people with licenses trying to get through the system when there is obstruction on the other end. The licensing boards touch every phase of our lives--from permitting, hair cutting, safety issues and dozens more.

Appointments to head agencies (DEQ, DPHHS, FW&P, etc.) and licensing boards falls on the governor. We certainly need some changes in Helena that I know will be resolved with a vote for the Gianforte/Juras ticket. Make sure your vote counts for our new leaders.

Dee Brown,

SD2 Hungry Horse

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Trump has no plan
Letters

Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I onl…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Daines has the endorsements
Letters

Daines has the endorsements

Democrats and their rich donors are pouring millions of dollars into the race between Senator Daines and Governor Bullock. Their goal is to de…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News