Gianforte will make sure Montanans prosper

Folks around Montana are getting more and more excited for a Gianforte administration in Helena. One of the most obvious reasons is because of what this will do for job creation. For 16 years Democrats have controlled Helena and have wreaked havoc on our economy. This November we can turn that around with Greg Gianforte.

Montana is the treasure state, and yet our logging and mining industries are struggling. Part of that is because the permitting process has become so restrictive, that in some cases it has taken several decades for permits to become approved.

We can protect the environment and create a business-friendly environment in Montana, all at the same time. The only candidate in this race who believes that we can do this is Greg Gianforte. His opponent believes we must sacrifice the economy for the environment. Greg is ready to roll up his sleeves and figure out a way.

It’s also clear that only one candidate in this race is interested in getting things back to normal. Greg is ready to get our businesses moving again, and making sure that Montanans are prospering, while also being protected.

With ballots going out, don’t forget to vote for Greg!

Julie Dooling,

Helena

