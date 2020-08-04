You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gianforte will protect freedom, quality of life

Gianforte will protect freedom, quality of life

{{featured_button_text}}

In a season where emotions are strong, opinions vary and the risk is high — is not the decision to vote and who we vote for of the utmost importance? Is it possible to be safe and to have common sense? To care equally about the concerns of medical staff personnel and small business’ owners? To honor authority and make their jobs easier even when it comes at a cost of convenience? Can we practice speaking to understand one another instead of speaking only to be heard?

Now more than ever, we must ask good questions, do our research, check the source of data, question everything and then choose wisely who we will elect. As a believer in Christ, I don’t have to have all the answers or control everything because I know the one who does.

As I plan to do my best to vote in a way that brings the best chance for the quality of life here in Montana as well as to protect our freedom in this country, I encourage you to do so too. My vote will be for Greg Gianforte.

Kate Forrest,

Bozeman

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News