Gianforte will protect freedom, quality of life

In a season where emotions are strong, opinions vary and the risk is high — is not the decision to vote and who we vote for of the utmost importance? Is it possible to be safe and to have common sense? To care equally about the concerns of medical staff personnel and small business’ owners? To honor authority and make their jobs easier even when it comes at a cost of convenience? Can we practice speaking to understand one another instead of speaking only to be heard?

Now more than ever, we must ask good questions, do our research, check the source of data, question everything and then choose wisely who we will elect. As a believer in Christ, I don’t have to have all the answers or control everything because I know the one who does.

As I plan to do my best to vote in a way that brings the best chance for the quality of life here in Montana as well as to protect our freedom in this country, I encourage you to do so too. My vote will be for Greg Gianforte.

Kate Forrest,

Bozeman

