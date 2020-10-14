 Skip to main content
Gianforte will take about health care

If you haven't voted already get your vote out and make sure we don't vote Gianforte in as governor. Mike Cooney is the guy native of Montana, look up his past achievements. He and Governor Bullock have made it possible for 90,000 people in our state to have health care.

Mike Cooney and Governor Bullock have raised the minimum wage, protected our schools and our hospitals. Don't be fooled by the lies of dark money pouring into our state and our nation. Right now the Trump administration is trying to take health care away from millions of Americans, while he and the members of the senate are all protected with taxpayer money. They don't have to worry about their health care. They are also getting paid to do nothing. Wake up people, Gianforte will take away health care, will put a sales tax on Montana, and BLOCK you from your public lands. Vote for Montana native and man who wants to save our public lands and healthcare...Mike Cooney. Mike will save Montana from the dark money and corruption.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

