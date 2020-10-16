Gianforte will uphold Montana values

Montana needs a governor who will uphold traditional Montana values; someone who understands the challenges of starting and growing a business; who has a proven record of creating good-paying jobs; who understands operating efficiencies; and who has balanced budgets. That candidate is Greg Gianforte, who is running against Mike Cooney to be Montana's next governor. Gianforte and his wife, Susan, founded Right Now Technologies in Bozeman in 1997 and grew it into a $ billion company, creating over 1,000 good-paying jobs for Montanans.

Greg Gianforte will always protect the Second Amendment. He has been endorsed by the NRA, receiving an "A" rating. His opponent, Mike Cooney, received a "D". Cooney reportedly called for the elimination of private firearms sales, purchases, and tranfers in Montana. He has expressed support for "Red Flag" gun confiscation laws that allow government agents to seize legally-owned firearms without due process, based on a mere accusation.

Congressman Gianforte has pledged there will be no sales tax in Montana and no sanctuary cities which jeopardize public safety. His Montana Comeback plan will reduce income and property taxes through savings generated from cutting waste and eliminating operating inefficiencies within each government agency.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

