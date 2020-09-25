 Skip to main content
Gianforte will veto red flag law

One of Montana's most important elections is coming up this November between Greg Gianforte and Mike Cooney. In the last legislature we beat a red flag law bill by very little. These laws are very unconstitutional.

So far 19 states have passed red flag laws with 10 more trying. Gun owners are finally fighting back. This law was introduced by the liberal Democrats as a way to confiscate our weapons and ammo. Greg Gianforte has an A+ rating with the NRA and gun owners of America. I have talked to Greg on this matter personally and he has assured me that if any type of red flag law like this comes to his desk he will veto it immediately.

The socialist are on the move in this country and its happening fast and Montana is not immune to it, with all of these anti-gunners moving here from Democrat socialist states and trying to change our state and limit our gun rights. We need an ally in Helena who will always stand with us to defend our gun rights and hunting rights.

This November we need to beat this law down once and for all by electing Greg Gianforte the next Governor of Montana. We have the constitutional Right to keep and Bear Arms.

William Burgan,

Roberts

