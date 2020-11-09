Gianforte win is MT love letter to Trump

Like many people, I think I expected Greg Gianforte to win. And by expected, I mean “had prepared myself for.“ But when you take a step back and look at him as an actual candidate and not just a Republican, it becomes clear that his election is Montana’s love letter to Donald Trump.

He is a politician forged in his exact image, and it is disheartening to see so many people so misguided. In a state where “a handshake means something,” a body-slam of a reporter has been met without scorn, and possibly even proverbial high-fives from the rural reaches. False bravado and toxic machismo have won out over common decency.

“He’s a great businessman,” they will say. But there’s a distinction between business that is good for Montana, and being “rich.” He is an outsider with means who wants to privatize this state’s resources and is part of the systematic colonization of the west.

In stark contrast, Mike Cooney embodies the old ethos of the state.

Montana: You just welcomed a fox into the hen house with vigorously open arms. I hope you are prepared for the consequences.

P.M. Devlin,

Missoula

