Gianforte would strip health care

This is a reminder that Greg Gianforte supports repealing the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the pandemic, an action that would strip health care coverage from 112,000 Montanans.

Even if you have employer-sponsored health insurance, repealing the ACA would make it worse. Among other things, the ACA protects people with pre-existing conditions, requires improved coverage for preventive care, caps out-of-pocket expenses, and allows young adults to stay under their parents’ insurance until they are 26.

While trying to repeal the ACA, Gianforte says he supports covering people with pre-existing conditions. But as my dad used to say, that and a dollar will buy you a cup of coffee. Assurances are worthless without concrete actions to maintain coverage for everyone at rates people can actually afford. Promises for an alternative plan at some distant, hazy point in the future don’t do anything for people who need health care services now.

Mike Cooney is fighting to maintain our access to health care and drive down costs, while Gianforte supports pushing 10% of Montana's population off a health-care cliff. I trust Cooney to help us through our current public health crisis. He has my vote for governor.

Julie Lue,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0