Gianforte's actions incomprehensible

Our governor finds it “incomprehensible” that federal masking guidelines should apply to U.S. Forest Service employees in Montana. Yeah, maybe if the individual is off by him- or herself doing a survey it is a no-brainer, but how about when sharing a rig out to that job site, or back in the office with other workers when one’s own governor is a mask skeptic and says it should be each individual’s decision? Well, what if that individual is a jerk and doesn’t really care about another person’s health but the job demands they share a vehicle or an office?
What is incomprehensible, Governor Gianforte, is how — in one of your last acts as a congressman, you can sign on to a challenge to the votes of over 20 million Americans in states other than your own, when you knew the allegations of mass fraud were lies to begin with. What is incomprehensible is how a political leader can retain his authority after committing an act of sedition.
Don’t play stupid with the people of Montana, sir — because we are not stupid. We know what you are.
James Wood,
Missoula