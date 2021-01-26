Gianforte's actions incomprehensible

Our governor finds it “incomprehensible” that federal masking guidelines should apply to U.S. Forest Service employees in Montana. Yeah, maybe if the individual is off by him- or herself doing a survey it is a no-brainer, but how about when sharing a rig out to that job site, or back in the office with other workers when one’s own governor is a mask skeptic and says it should be each individual’s decision? Well, what if that individual is a jerk and doesn’t really care about another person’s health but the job demands they share a vehicle or an office?