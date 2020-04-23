Gianforte's non-interest in criminal justice reform

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte wants to be the governor of Montana. He has many questionable stock purchases while being in office.

A major concern that affects Montanan’s is Crossroads in Shelby ran by CoreCivic. “Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Montana) bought between $100,001 and $250,000 worth of CoreCivic stock on Jan. 29, 2018 according to a transaction report reviewed by TYT”. Google it!

If he is getting rich off of our fellow Montanans by keeping those beds filled, he will never get rid of CoreCivic as so many other states are doing. Criminal justice reform. He will want the beds filled, as filled beds equal money in his pocket.

I have written to him many times in the last few months and he will not respond back. Maybe you could care less about Crossroads but for the 600-plus inmates and their loved ones, they sure do! This is a major conflict of interest as a governor, especially since CoreCivic's contract is up in July 2021.

While he is filling his pockets with the money he is earning off the CoreCivic stocks he owns, off our fellow Montanans, there is no way he will want CoreCivic out of Montana; no matter how bad Crossroads is.

Andrea Melle,

Havre

