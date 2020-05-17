Gianfote will achieve results

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For years Montana’s economy has been stagnating, even as the rest of the country has benefited economically from President Trump’s leadership. As a member of the legislature, I know we’ve passed numerous bills over the past three years that would get government out of the way of economic opportunities and business growth. But one thing is clear, we will never make any progress on that front without a Republican governor.

Montana has the most likely governor’s seat in the country to change which party controls it and is likely to switch which party is in control. This is a tremendous opportunity for Republicans and more importantly for Montanans. We need someone who has been a business leader themselves and has worked with President Trump to pass tax cuts and cut job-killing regulations.

Greg Gianforte will be an excellent governor. He already has the executive experience of building a business from the ground up. He’s a born problem-solver. We have many problems facing our state government right now, and there is no candidate I have more faith in to face those problems head-on, and actually achieve results, than Greg Gianforte.

Sen. Jason Ellsworth,

Senate District 43,

Hamilton

