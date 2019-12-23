Are you perplexed on what to give your parents, extended family members or friends of a certain age?
How about a membership to Missoula’s most happening space: The Senior Center. This is a great gathering place to have a delicious lunch, play cards or bingo and meet friends. There are trips planned and activities daily to engage members and non-members alike. The membership is actually a donation of $25 a year, but it comes with lots of benefits, including a discount at the Underground Thrift Shop.
We are a mostly volunteer-run organization and play a vital role in the community providing hot meals and wellness classes.
The center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located at 705 S. Higgins Ave. (Across from the Roxy). You can stop in to purchase a membership or call 406-543-7154.
Your mom does not want another yogurt maker but would love the opportunity to make some new friends or share her skills. This great organization is open 259 days a year, so that comes out to less than a dime a day. You can’t find a better deal than that anywhere on Amazon!
Judy Helm Wright,
Missoula