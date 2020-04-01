Give coronavirus response credit where due

Gary and Joan Carlson's March 31 column about reactions to the COVID-19 threat reveals their Donald Trump bias early with the “non-stop whining” phrase about Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Lauding other reactions, they write, "President Trump has demonstrated that he, too, is with us," apparently swallowing Trump’s speech today, forgetting what he said yesterday, much less his weeks of denial and unsupported predictions. Today it appears Dr. Anthony Fauci and science-based experts have finally reached him, and he no longer predicts we’ll pack the churches on Easter.

Let's give credit where credit is due: to our local and state leaders. Missoula leaders took early steps (March 17) to close bars and discourage meetings and social gatherings, then mandated takeout-only for restaurants. Gov. Steve Bullock issued a shelter-in-place order for the state effective March 27.

While Montana leaders continued to prepare for a pandemic, Donald Trump talked of loosening controls, concerned only for the falling stock market (economy, his image, election). Word limits prohibit a point-by-point rebuttal of the column’s misguided list of supposed Trump accomplishments.