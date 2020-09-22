In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “honor to those due honor”: to the 400+ local citizens, who formed a grass roots coalition; Senator Tester, who actually initiated the legislation; then Secretary Zinke, who brought bi-partisan support; and Congressman Gianforte, who was asked to run point for the GOP. This “bi-partisan” effort is the true political message I hope every Montanan takes to heart. This never would have happened without them all, as seen in the broader history of events.