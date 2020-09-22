In response to Senator Daines’ recent political ad regarding his involvement in the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, I would like to give “honor to those due honor”: to the 400+ local citizens, who formed a grass roots coalition; Senator Tester, who actually initiated the legislation; then Secretary Zinke, who brought bi-partisan support; and Congressman Gianforte, who was asked to run point for the GOP. This “bi-partisan” effort is the true political message I hope every Montanan takes to heart. This never would have happened without them all, as seen in the broader history of events.
Summer 2015: Local citizens in Paradise Valley coordinate a response to foreign-owned Lucky Minerals plans to drill near Yellowstone Park.
Oct. 13, 2016: Senator Tester sends a public letter to Ag Secretary Vilsack, Interior Secretary Jewell, Forest Service Chief Tidwell, and BLM Director Kornze asking to prepare an administrative withdrawal to block potential mining near Yellowstone.
November 2016: Senator Tester publicly announced that he would introduce the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act.
April 25, 2017: Senator Tester formally introduced the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act in the Senate.
Spring 2017: Secretary Zinke publicly supports the effort to block mining near Yellowstone.
Dec. 14, 2017: Congressman Gianforte formally introduced the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act in the House of Representatives.
Dec. 18, 2018: Senator Daines, a year later, formally cosponsors the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act.
Dec. 20, 2018: Senator Tester publicly announces that he has secured a vote on the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act the beginning of the new year.
Jan. 8, 2019: The Dingell Act is introduced and includes, among other things, the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act.
Feb. 12, 2019: The Dingell Act passes the Senate.
Feb. 26, 2019: The Dingell Act passes the House.
March 12, 2019: The Dingell Act is signed into law by the President.
Dr. Jeff Reed,
Emigrant
