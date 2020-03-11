Give Lady Griz time to perfect program

Open to University of Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam and others:

It appears there is some concern with the way the Lady Griz are being coached and nurtured by coach Shannon Schweyen and her staff.

I have known of Rob Selvig and Schweyen from many years ago as players and then coaches. Selvig can't be matched; they broke the mold after him! Schweyen has had a couple tough years with injuries to key players. However, in her competitiveness she didn't let herself or program dwell on that. Schweyen and her staff dug their heels in and kept progressing with the lessons of life with basketball on the side.

Schweyen and staff need a couple more years to work through the program to get it where they want it and the AD wants it. Give Shannon Schweyen and the crew another shot. They have earned it.

Bob Pemberton,

Sidney

