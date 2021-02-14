Give vaccines to most vulnerable

Can we all agree that the COVID vaccine should be given first to those most at risk?

Then why on earth are the Missoula Health Department and the University of Montana splitting the 1B vaccination category, and putting young, healthy basketball players ahead of 60-year-olds with cancer (“ UM moves vulnerable students to front of vaccine line ,” Missoulian, Feb. 6)?

While it is true that there are some racial differences in rates of infection and mortality, these differences are tiny in comparison to those between young and old, or between the healthy and those with co-morbidities. Not one person under the age of 25 has died of COVID in Montana, while 93% of COVID deaths have occurred in those over 55, most of whom had additional risk factors.