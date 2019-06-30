Yes, our planet might be hurtling towards environmental catastrophe. And yes, our hyper-partisan national government may be too dysfunctional to stop it — but here’s one thing that gives me a glimmer of hope:
The Missoula City Council is drafting an ordinance to ban single-use plastic bags in Missoula’s larger retail stores.
We should heartily applaud this ordinance, firstly because it’s good common sense. No one needs reminding how many plastic bags we unnecessarily shuttle to trash bins (2 million every minute, by one estimate), nor how often these bags end up strewn across parking lots and river banks instead of trash bins. But what’s really alarming is that these plastic bags gradually break into small, ingestible and likely toxic “microplastics,” and that these microplastics have recently been detected even in the Clark Fork River. Limiting the prime source of these mysterious toxins seems, by all measures, necessary.
If this ordinance is passed, Missoula will join a small cadre of model cities across the nation — those making small, logical steps that, though small in isolation, in combination may yield the weight to combat the climate crisis.
Bravo to the Missoula City Council for showing that progress is still possible.
Kincaid MacDonald,
Missoula