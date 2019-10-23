In response to calls from constituents, often published around the country (including in the Missoulian), America stepped up and increased its pledge to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. ("Global Fund raises $13.92 billion to fight AIDS, TB, malaria" by Sylvie Corbet, Oct. 10.)
So now, over the next three years: 16 million lives will be saved, over 200 million infections averted, and the world will be kept on the path to controlling these killers of mankind. Thanks to the members of Congress from both parties that made this happen, with America’s pledge inspiring other donors to increase their pledges and new donors to step forward.
The power of constituent voices was a big part of this victory; why not add your voice to encourage this kind of bipartisan work that helps create a better world?
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Washington