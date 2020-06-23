Global pandemic requires global solution

Global pandemic requires global solution

Always great to see bipartisan legislation pass, especially to benefit America’s parks. (‘Great American Outdoors Act a win for bipartisanship’ in the Missoulian, June 21). Bipartisanship has been a key in support of global health initiatives like the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. These and other initiatives will need funding to continue assisting countries to battle COVID-19, and to distribute a vaccine when it comes available. This global pandemic requires a global solution. I hope both Montana Senators will team up to make sure America continues to lead in this global effort that also protects us locally.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

