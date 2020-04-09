A little known fact is that GM has always made ventilators. Different types and models can be purchased, depending on requirements.
Take the Escalade, for instance. The operator's manual says to push the button, lower the shield, stick your head out, face forward, then open your mouth. It is regulated by the speed control, which is usually on the floor.
Also, it is permissible to use goggles to protect one's vision to keep from impacting another ventilator user in the same space and time.
Greg J. Houska,
Missoula
