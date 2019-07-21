It is racist and mean and wrong to tell someone with a name you can’t pronounce or skin that is differently colored than yours that they should leave the United States and go back where they came from. This would be wrong and racist thing to say on an elementary school playground, in a high school hallway, in a college discussion group, at a workplace, during a wild and drunken party, at a family gathering, anywhere you can think of, whatever the provocation.
The Republican president of the United States, the Montana Republican delegation to the United States Congress, and the Montana Republican Party think it’s a good thing to tell someone with a hard-to-pronounce name or browner skin than you to go back where they came from.
Are we teaching our children well?
Tim Nielson,
Missoula