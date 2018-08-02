I keep reading about the influx into the United States of persons from around the world, fleeing oppression and hoping to find a better life. There's not a single individual here in the Americas who didn't come from somewhere else, or whose forebears weren't from another land (even the "Native Americans" made their way from Asia). Many came to have an opportunity to worship God as they saw fit-I think of it as the "Second Exodus."
This country is strong because of immigrants who came and worked to build a nation based on freedom of thought, opportunity, equality and faith. I am convinced that the main reason that we have done so well is because we historically followed the precepts of God (not that this is as true as it once was).
But now that America has become a great nation everybody wants a piece of it. Rather than work (or fight) to correct the problems in their own neighborhood they come to claim a share of what we have. We've tried to help them, on occasion, but the difficulty is not in the resources of their countries, it's in the practices and attitudes of the populaces. When they don't agree to think together in a way that benefits everyone then it doesn't matter what they have and no one can help them.
I sympathize with those who come here to get relief but they need to stay at home and put their own nation in order. I suggest that an adherence to the Judeo-Christian ethic would do it for them. And I also believe that America, also, needs to go back to its early reliance on God.
Larry Roland,
Missoula