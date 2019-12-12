Thank goodness for the letter "Shake people from climate comfort zone" by Dennis Daneke (Dec. 3).
Finally, aware people are speaking out that we have surpassed the carrying capacity of the Earth and that the “single, dynamic, integrated Earth System” is crashing. We are continuing to live like kings and queens, drive our gas guzzlers, fly all over the world, eat food from across oceans and talk to each other with phones from China. Scientists have been telling us since the 1970s that Earth’s ecosystems are damaged. Now they have been permanently compromised.
It’s past time to stop pussyfooting and face our collapsing future with courage and action.
To create a livable future, it’s essential to create local economies, grow local food and live more simply, for your children and my grandchildren. Now.
There are many books to learn more, including “The End of Ice” by Dahr Jamail, or start with his article at www.resilience.org/Dahr.Jamail.
Claudia S. Brown,
Missoula