God's love has power to transform pain, suffering

In this time of great stress and confusion, it is so easy to fall into fear and a sort of emotional despair. I have listened to so many of our churches preaching the message of asking God for just about everything. It involves trust in God yet almost begging him to fix this or that in our lives. My spiritual teaching, over the last 38 years, has taught me just a bit different way of approaching all this, personally.

I definitely need, in my thoughts and mind, to make an inner connection with God. From then on, though, it is up to me, not God. God is with me and available to me at all times. God does not make choices on all this. I make the choices. God is not focused on right or wrong; on this act or that act; on any sort of judgments. God's focus is only on love.

God's love and power are always available to me. It becomes my responsibility to make the inner connection with him. He has never left me. I may have left him, however. His love can give me the strength to accept love for myself and to offer love to others instead of offering anger, fear and harsh judgments.

All I have to do is be willing to allow his love to transform my pain and suffering through the power of love. It is already within me just waiting to be accessed and shared.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

