Golden Rule contains simple truth

I came to attend school at the University of Montana in 1977.

I went through a brief and troubled marriage that ended in 1980.

That summer I felt an insatiable need to be alone.

I had my faithful husky dog Dana (Spanish trill above the n). Pron. Danya.

A friend was partners with the co-owner of 40 acres west of Victor. They let me live there, free of charge, in an earth floor post-and-plywood structure, but the important fact is that when my chainsaw froze up, late in the season, I approached the Chaney ranch next door to ask for help.

Bitteroot Baptists Cliff and Lorene would invite me to supper, not so much because of the hand-holding and the humble thanks and blessing Cliff would intone.

I had a ponytail approaching my belt. It was 1981.

We were doing right, as we need to do now.

Imagine if German civilians, in 1933, had stood up, and said Jewish lives matter.

The foundation and the depth and inherent truth surrounding "The Golden Rule," treat others as you would want to be treated, is simple.

You could've been born me. How shall we proceed?