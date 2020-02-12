3 good examples of government workers

Last week my wife and I parked in downtown Missoula. I went to the parking pay station, put in the correct license plate number and started plugging in quarters. After putting in about five, the machine burped and spit them out. I must have done something wrong. I tried it again, mixing in some dimes and nickels. It spit out the change again. I tried it with quarters again; same thing. By then my hands were cold, I was dropping quarters in the snow and having a talk with the machine.

I was trying it for a fourth time — I’m not a quick learner — when a young woman came across the street, walked up to me and said, “I work at the parking commission and it looks like you are having troubles.” She worked on the keypad for a minute and gave me a receipt for two hours of parking. I still had my quarters. I asked how she knew I was having trouble. She said she was just walking to her office from a meeting and saw I needed help. Thanks, young woman.

Most mornings I walk a couple miles starting at 5:30. I enjoy the dark so I don’t carry a light. In the winter it is common for me to meet the snowplow doing its work for our neighborhood and the school buses. A few days ago there was new snow and the snowplow passed me from behind, spraying snow from the road. I was well-off the road and only my legs got snowy.