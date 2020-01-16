Since the start of the era of the conservative think tanks, Ronald Reagan in particular, conservative presidents have been putting lobbyists as heads of government agencies and have been purposefully underfunding some agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, in a tactic to make them less popular and viable for outsourcing to private industry without too much opposition.
Also in a progressive fashion, they now actually use some agencies, such as William Barr’s United States Justice Department, as political weapons in a very alarming and disturbing manner.
Republicans do not like government, and do not wish to be bothered by popular government programs. As a citizen, remember that the government is you. That is, if you believe in democracy (an aspiration not yet fully realized) as the founding fathers settled upon 243 years ago.
And please don’t use the talking point never fully explained “But it is a republic, not a democracy” as some kind of weak retort. When you use a government agency, always remember who is in control of it, which political party.
Good government is impossible with dishonest governance. Poor management destroys private companies; why would government be any different?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula