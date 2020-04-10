Good reason to be concerned about Pendley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William Pendley has been the acting director for the Bureau of Land Management since July of 2019. There have been no attempts to officially nominate him to the position, as he would likely face a tough Senate confirmation hearing.

There is good reason for this. Pendley has been quoted as saying, “The founding fathers intended all lands owned by the federal government to be sold.” This seems a questionable sentiment for a person at the helm of an organization which is the caretaker of 245 million acres of public lands and 700 million acres of natural resources.

There are also plans to relocate the BLM headquarters to Grand Junction, Colorado, where they would share a building with Chevron, Laramie Energy, a branch of the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, and ProStar Geocorp, to name a few. They claim that this is simply a coincidence. The BLM website states that this move is necessary to be closer to the people who are affected by its decisions. Somehow, I don’t think they are talking about the almost 330 million public land owners in the United States.

Carl Anderson,

Bozeman

