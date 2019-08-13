Fred Thomas may be a Montana senator, but he flunks basic civics! Contrary to his column on Aug. 7, the census requirement in the Constitution requires that all residents be counted, not just citizens.
The Brennen Center for Justice states it thusly:
“There are good policy reasons for including all residents in a state when conducting apportionment. A district's representation affects everyone in the district; moreover a district's representation is impacted by everyone in the district.”
Senator Thomas would love to have places like California, Texas and New York be undercounted, which would raise the chances that Montana would get a second (presumably Republican) seat. But the callousness of advocating undercounting for the sole purpose of partisan gain is gaming the system in the worst way, not at all reflective of how real Montanans should act.
Roger Holtom,
Missoula