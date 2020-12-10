 Skip to main content
Good reporting will improve government

I was thrilled to read about a new four-person team being formed to provide Montana state government coverage ("Lee announces investment in state government reporting bureau," Dec. 6).

Democratic governments cannot work properly without an independent press to observe, delve deeper, make connections, evaluate, report out and ultimately hold government officials to account.

I look forward to reading their work. Montana government will be the better for it.

Ronda Schiess,

Missoula

