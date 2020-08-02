You have permission to edit this article.
Good thinking, Bob Brown

Good thinking, Bob Brown

I applaud Bob Brown's repudiation of the current Republican Party.

Our president is a narcissistic misogynist who thinks he is the center of the universe, is dishonest, a proven liar and without respect for anyone. 

In Montana he is supported without thought or question by three lackeys (Daines, Gianforte and Rosendale) whose self serving is a joke for anyone who thinks critically. No wonder a thoughtful politician like Bob Brown has elected to distance himself. Good thinking, Bob.

Tom Lukomski,

Missoula

