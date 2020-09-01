 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Good to see Jane Fonda supports Bullock for Senate

Good to see Jane Fonda supports Bullock for Senate

{{featured_button_text}}

Growing up in small-town Montana, as a young man I found myself in Vietnam. My job was to run convoys delivering food, fuel and ammunition to about half of South Vietnam.

Seeing so much of Vietnam allowed me to see the big picture and it was obvious nothing good was coming from this war. 

When I heard that Jane Fonda was protesting the Vietnam war, I was impressed that a rich, successful Hollywood celebrity was putting her career on the line to end this useless war.

As we now know, disgraced president Nixon did his best to smear Fonda's name while he actively sabotaged peace talks, thus prolonging the war so that he could gain funds for his re-election.

It gives me a hopeful feeling to see that Jane Fonda is still actively working to make America better by supporting Steve Bullock as Montana's next senator.

Charles Widdicombe,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bullock has F rating from NRA
Letters

Bullock has F rating from NRA

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this dest…

Trump too mean to be president
Letters

Trump too mean to be president

Donald Trump is mean. This is hardly a job recommendation. A president needs to be tough, but there is a difference between being tough and me…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News