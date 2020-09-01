Good to see Jane Fonda supports Bullock for Senate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Growing up in small-town Montana, as a young man I found myself in Vietnam. My job was to run convoys delivering food, fuel and ammunition to about half of South Vietnam.

Seeing so much of Vietnam allowed me to see the big picture and it was obvious nothing good was coming from this war.

When I heard that Jane Fonda was protesting the Vietnam war, I was impressed that a rich, successful Hollywood celebrity was putting her career on the line to end this useless war.

As we now know, disgraced president Nixon did his best to smear Fonda's name while he actively sabotaged peace talks, thus prolonging the war so that he could gain funds for his re-election.

It gives me a hopeful feeling to see that Jane Fonda is still actively working to make America better by supporting Steve Bullock as Montana's next senator.

Charles Widdicombe,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0